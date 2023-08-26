AP’s RySS bags 3 Jaivik awards for natural farming

Vijayawada: The state government undertaking Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) secured three Jaivik awards for 2023 in the national level competitions organised by Delhi-based International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA).

RySS-AP was adjudged as the Best state government organisation in promoting natural farming on a large scale in the country under the state governments category. It may be recalled that more than 8 lakh farmers are into natural farming throughout the state which is unprecedented in the country.

The ICCOA has been conferring Jaivik awards every year for the last four years to promote natural farming among the farmers and institutions. This year, it had announced 51 awards in 10 categories at national level. Andhra Pradesh secured awards in three categories.

In women’s category, Ganimisetti Padmaja of Chimatavaripalem village of Yaddhanapudi mandal in Bapatla district has been selected as the best natural farming woman farmer. She has been into the natural farming for the last four years.

In the Farmer Producers Organisations (FPO) category, Attalurupalem Organic Farmer Producers Company, situated in Attaluru village of Amaravati mandal of Palnadu district, secured the best natural farming marketing FPO award this year. The company has earned name and fame in processing and marketing of natural farm products. It has also been supplying bio-fertilisers to the natural farming community in the neighbouring villages. Through its marketing, it is also providing better price for their products in addition to providing them necessary training from time to time.

The company is also running a restaurant at Vidyanagar in Guntur city serving organic foods. It is two special organic stores in Guntur and Vijayawada to market the organic produce.

It may be noted that Rythu Sadhikara Samstha secured four Jaivik Awards last year. The awards would be presented to the winners at Biofach India Natural Expo at Delhi on September 7.