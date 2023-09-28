APTDC revenue rises to Rs 163 cr in 2022-23

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism and Culture R K Roja said the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) earned revenue of Rs 163 crore for the year 2022-23 and recorded growth of 10.82 per cent compared to the previous year.

She said beautiful beaches, hill station, seafood and water games are attracting the tourists and the government is developing infrastructure facilities to attract the tourists in the State.

She informed that AP stood third in the country in tourism in 2022-23 and it has been trying to achieve the first place in the current financial year. Minister Roja was the chief guest at the World Tourism Day celebrations held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Planning Board vice chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu presided over the programme. The Minister presented tourism excellence awards on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Roja said nature of Andhra Pradesh is the future of Andhra Pradesh. She informed that Lepakshi village in Sathya Sai district has been selected as one of the best tourist villages in the silver category and it is a proud achievement of the State.

She said the Andhra Pradesh tourism under the guidance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been trying to attract more tourists and investment by providing modern infrastructure facilities.

She said Andhra Pradesh has a great history, peaceful beaches, reserve forests, hill stations and historical tourist places and 972 km seacoast with beautiful resorts and beaches.

Roja informed that Investors Facilitation Cell (IFC) was formed to guide the investors under the Tourism policy of 2020-25. She recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy performed groundbreaking ceremony for setting up 7 star Oberoi Group of hotels in Vizag, Tirupati and Gandikota and four more hotels will be built in the State.

She said temple tourism will be developed working in co-ordination with the Endowments Department and the TTD. She said under the Swadesh Darshan, Gandikota, Araku and Lambasingi will be developed for which the Central government has given permission.

Artistes performed cultural programmes on the occasion. NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar, Tourism department ED Padmavathi, AP Hotels Association president RV Swamy and others participated in the Tourism Day celebrations.