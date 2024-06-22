GV Anjaneyu, Pithani, and Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao sworn in as MLAs

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly session commenced on second day with Protem Speaker administering the oath of office to GV Anjaneyu, Pithani, and Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the election process for the Speaker will be initiated.



It has been reported that Ayyannapatrudu is set to be elected as the Speaker, with a single nomination expected to formalize his appointment. The proceedings are expected to continue smoothly as the Assembly carries out its duties in the new session.