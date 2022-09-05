Attack on former TDP corporator not politically motivated: CP Kanthi Rana Tata

Vijayawada (NTR District): Reacting to the reports in a section of the press, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata clarified that the attack on TDP State secretary Chennupati Gandhi was not politically motivated and it happened in a flash after an altercation. He further explained that no lethal weapons were used for the assault.

"There was no witness, who can testify that the accused used an iron rod to attack him. In the preliminary investigation, we found out that the injury was caused due to beating with hands only. LV Prasad Eye Hospital doctors already submitted a report in this regard stating that the injury was due to blows by fist," said the CP. Two persons were in custody, who according to a preliminary investigation, belong to YSRCP and investigation is underway, he added.

Briefing the media on the details of the incident that happened in Patamata Lanka on Saturday, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana said that they registered a case under IPC 326 since it was a cognisable offence and if proved guilty, the accused would have to face 10 years sentence. 'The police have already deployed five teams for investigation and will observe CCTV footage.'

The Commissioner discounted the rumors regarding this case and clarified that the incident happened after an altercation between YSRCP leaders and Chennupati Gandhi, when the latter called on the municipal engineers for doing drainage works in Patamata Lanka. The Commissioner said that law and order is under control in the city and this incident was the first in the last 10 months. Kanthi Rana said that accidents, thefts and other crime-related issues are on decline in the city compared to the past three years. He claimed that all statutory measures are being taken in the city to ensure safety and security of the citizens. Meanwhile, Chennupati Gandhi, whose eye was injured, was rushed to Hyderabad LV Prasad Eye Hospital for better treatment. TDP national president N Chandra babu Naidu enquired about the incident and spoke with the victim's family. Chandra Babu also spoke with LV Prasad Eye Hospital doctors and he was told on Sunday afternoon that Chennupati Gandhi would be undergoing surgery.