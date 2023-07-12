Autonomous status is result of continuous efforts: Hanumantha Rao

Ongole: The secretary of RISE Krishna Sai Prakasam Group of Institutions, Sidda Hanumantha Rao announced that their institutions received autonomous status. He said that the encouragement from the parents, the performance of the students and the dedication of their staff achieved the recognition, and they are taking the responsibility to achieve better in future.

In a press meet at their engineering college on Tuesday, Hanumantha Rao said that earlier parents of the youth from the region used to fear engineering education as it is expensive, and were not interested to send their wards to distant places.

Coming from a family that encourages sharing of resources with others, they entered the higher technical education sector to address the fears, by providing advanced infrastructure, offering quality education and with an aim to impart professional and global wisdom to the students, he said.

The group chairman Iskala Chinna Rangamannar said that they are not compromising on the efforts to provide academic skills, life skills, and technical expertise to the students to help them achieve better placements year after year.

The group vice-chairman Sidda Suryaprakasa Rao said that the discipline by the management and the students achieved the group the autonomous status. The group treasurer Sidda Bharat said that they are moulding the students for tomorrow by teaching them the skills of dependence, independence, and interdependence.

The management member Sidda Pravalika said they are cognizant in providing the required infrastructure, committed faculty and following the norms. The group director Dr AV Bhaskara Rao informed that they achieved many milestones of success like NBA Accreditation, NAAC A grade etc by believing in consistency and commitment.

He announced that they will continue to strive with the same values in future, to provide the best atmosphere for their students to prosper and innovate from the campus itself by incubating their ideas.