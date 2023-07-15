Live
Avail benefits under Jagananna Suraksha
Highlights
Guntur: Stating that Jagananna Suraksha programme is useful to people, Zilla Parishad chairperson Heny Christina urged them to avail the benefits.
She distributed various certificates to 388 beneficiaries at Jagananna Suraksha camp set up at Merikapudi village of Phirangipuram mandal in Guntur district on Friday.
The ZP chairperson said that welfare schemes being introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy benefited all the families in the State. She urged the eligible to avail the benefits of welfare schemes.
Phirangipuram ZPTC Katti Renamma, party leader Sivarami Reddy and others were present.
