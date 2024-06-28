Awareness session held on newly enacted laws

Ongole: Prakasam district police department conducted an awareness programme by the retired additional SP and Lecturer in the Indira Priyadarsini Law College, Sunkara Saibaba at the District Police Office here on Thursday as the newly enacted laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) are coming into effect from July 1. SP Garud Sumit Sunil took part in the programme.

The advocate Saibaba explained the salient features of the BNS, BNSS, and BSA, the differences in the sections of the old and new acts, additional provisions in the new acts, to the police officers.

He advised police to know the sections of the new acts for registering the complaints from the victims, arresting the accused, taking care in registering the depositions, and preparing the charge sheets.

New acts will bring a big difference in the investigation of the crimes, and inquiries, and advised the officers to know the acts to serve the public better. The additional SP Admin K Nageswara Rao, Additional SP Crime SV Sridhar Rao, DSPs Ramaraju, Ashok Vardhan, Balasundaram, police legal advisor Venugopal, CIs, SIs and other personnel were present.