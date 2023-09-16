Bhimavaram: Come out with latest designs, young engineers told

Bhimavaram : Several senior civil engineers exhorted young civil engineers to undertake wonderful constructions for the rapid development of the country.

Addressing a meeting organised by the departments of Civil Engineering and Institution of Engineers and Computers Science Engineering of SRKR Engineering College here on Friday, retired Superintending Engineer S Suryanarayana Raju said that the young engineers should come out with latest designs for the rapid development of the world.

Quality Control Deputy Executive Engineer J Venkatakrishna and Irrigation Assistant Engineer Bh Prasad appealed to the civil engineers to find engineering solutions to the problems people were facing. They opined that all the branches should coordinate to find solutions.

Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju recalled that the alumni of the college are working in prestigious projects like Polavaram and Mission Bhagiratha which makes the college proud.

Senior civil engineers S Suryanarayana Raju, J Venkatakrishna and Prasad Raju were felicitated on the occasion.

Head of the Civil Engineering department Dr ACSV Prasad and head of Computer Science Dr V Chandrasekhar were the panel of presidents of the programme.

College vice-president SV Ranga Raju, Indian Institution of Engineers national council member Dr K Brahma Raju, IIE Bhimavaram local centre chairman Dr K Suresh Babu and others participated.