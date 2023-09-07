BJP implementing ‘divisive’ politics, flays Raghavulu

VIJAYAWADA: The CPM State committee has decided to hold a mega public meeting in Vijayawada on November 7 and organise meetings and other party activities from October 21 to November 3 in the State as part of the efforts to strengthen the party.

The party’s two-day State meeting began at Sundaraiah skill development centre at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district on Wednesday.

The party leaders discussed various issues and decided to hold meetings, rallies and other programmes from October 21 onwards in the State. Addressing the party leaders, CPM politburo member B V Raghavulu said the CPM will work with other Left parties in the country to defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections. He alleged that the BJP was implementing divisive politics and attacks on the minorities increased in the country.

He said the BJP suffered a big jolt following its huge defeat in Karnataka State Assembly elections and the NDA has lost people’s faith in the country.

Raghavulu said the BJP was conducting a special session of the Parliament and announced the one nation and one election agenda only to come out of the impact of the defeat in Karnataka.

CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said the CPM will conduct a mega public meeting in Vijayawada on November 7 and it will discuss the measures to strengthen the party in the State.