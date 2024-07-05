BJP leaders pay tributes to Alluri

Vijayawada: BJP leaders paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju at the state BJP office on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of the great warrior in the agency areas of North Andhra against the British rulers.

BJP state vice-president PVN Madhav, state general secretary Madhukar, BJP official spokesperson Bhanu Prakash Reddy and other leaders paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter and praised his sacrifices and bravery in the freedom struggle.