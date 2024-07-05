  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

BJP leaders pay tributes to Alluri

BJP leaders paying tributes to freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju at the state party office in Vijayawada on Thursday
x

BJP leaders paying tributes to freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju at the state party office in Vijayawada on Thursday

Highlights

Vijayawada: BJP leaders paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju at the state BJP office on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of...

Vijayawada: BJP leaders paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju at the state BJP office on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of the great warrior in the agency areas of North Andhra against the British rulers.

BJP state vice-president PVN Madhav, state general secretary Madhukar, BJP official spokesperson Bhanu Prakash Reddy and other leaders paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter and praised his sacrifices and bravery in the freedom struggle.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X