BJP opposed non-Hindus in TTD, says BJP state chief

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari alleged that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned a deaf ear when the BJP asked the YSRCP government not to appoint the non-Hindus in the posts of TTD Trust Board. She recalled that the BJP had opposed the appointment of non-Hindus in the board and submitted letters with lakhs of signatures but the former Jagan Mohan Reddy had grossly ignored the pleas of the BJP.

The Rajamahendravaram MP addressed the BJP leaders at the membership drive held at the state party office on Friday. She said the BJP functionaries have actively participated in the letters campaign against the appointment of non-Hindus in the TTD board. She reiterated her allegation that the former CM had resorted to sacrilege in preparation of Tirumala laddus.

The BJP state chief urged the party workers to actively participate in the membership enrolment drive which will conclude in two weeks. She said BJP is the largest political party in the world with membership of 18 crore.

Referring to YSRCP rule, she alleged that there were liquor mafia, sand mafia and land mafia in the state and development was crippled.

Purandeswari reiterated that Central government will give full assistance for the development of Andhra Pradesh and recalled Rs12,500 crore was sanctioned for Polavaram project works. She said Central government committed to the development of capital Amaravati. “The Union government has also assured funds for Amaravati Outer Ring Road and Anantapur to Amaravati Express highway,” she reminded.

The BJP president said the party is against the privatisation of Vizag steel plant and stated that Vizag steel plant is the right of the people of Andhra Pradesh. She urged the party workers to work with more dedication and strengthen the party.

BJP national secretary Aravind Menon, party senior leader Siddharthnath Singh, BJP state leaders Madhukarji, S Dayakar Reddy and others attended the membership drive meeting.