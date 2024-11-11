BJP state president returns to AP

Vijayawada: BJP state president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari arrived at Vijayawada airport from the tour of Australia on Sunday. She participated in Commonwealth leaders meet in Australia.

The BJP leaders welcomed the BJP state president at the airport in Gannavaram. BJP leaders media incharge P Nagabhushanam, Shaik Baji, Ch Kumara Swamy, Adduri Sriram and others welcomed Purandeswari.