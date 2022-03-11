BJP will win AP 2024 Assembly polls: Somu Veerraju

Vijayawada: BJP State president Somu Veerraju predicted that the party would win the Assembly elections in the State in 2024. He said the party would strengthen its base in the State

by taking the development works of the Union government into the public.

The results of the elections held for five States were declared on Thursday. Somu Veerraju along with the party cadre celebrated the victory of BJP in four Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, at the party office here on Thursday. They burst firecrackers and distributed sweets. Party functionaries beat the drums and danced.

Later briefing the media, Somu Veerraju said the elections proved that the people are with the BJP. He said the BJP cadre would take the development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the people of Andhra Pradesh and strengthen the party. He said the BJP would win the 2024 general elections also.

BJP State secretary P Nagabhushanam, State vice-president S Malati Rani, party treasurer

V Satyamurthy, OBC Morcha general secretary D Umamaheswara Raju and others participated in the celebrations.