Boats Washed Away in Krishna River Floods Collide with Prakasam Barrage Gates

Vijayawada: The recent surge in the Krishna River has resulted in boats being washed downstream, with some colliding with the gates of the Prakasam Barrage. The incident occurred when a boat, swept away from upstream, was carried by the strong currents towards the barrage.

One of the boats struck a gate of the Prakasam Barrage, causing damage to the area where the gate lift mechanism is located. The force of the collision has raised concerns about the structural integrity of the barrage and the potential need for repairs.

Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage and monitoring the situation closely to prevent further incidents. With the river in spate, the safety of the barrage and the surrounding areas remains a priority for officials as they continue to manage the increased water flow.