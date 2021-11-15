Book reading gives edge over others: Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi

Vijayawada: City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi called upon the students to inculcate the habit of book reading and make it part of their life.

Inaugurating the National Library Week celebrations organised by the department of Library and Information Services of the Kakaraparti Bhavanarayana College here on Monday, the Mayor said that libraries are the only place from where the students could acquire abundant knowledge to allow them to reach greater heights in life.

The students who are spending most of their time in the social media apps should return to the libraries for their bright future, the Mayor advised. "In spite of the advancement of the technology, the book reading has an edge over it," she said.

She congratulated the KBN College for its wonderful higher educational service to the youth of the city.

College treasurer Annam Ramakrishna Rao said that the library department had helped a number of students to achieve greater heights for the last five and half decades.

College principal Dr V Narayana Rao informed the gathering that the college library has 74,000 books providing information to the students. The library had won a number of prizes at the university level and the state-level.

Senior lecturer Dr JV Chalapati Rao, assistant librarians K Vijayalakshmi and Nagalakshmi and others were also present.