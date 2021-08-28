Budameru-hit families to be relocated: MLA Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central Assembly Constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu has said that the residents of Budameru Katta in Devi Nagar area will be relocated if they agreed to shift to other location.

He said the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will provide rehabilitation to the flood-affected people in Devi Nagar. MLA Vishnu met the residents of Devi Nagar, where 117 houses were submerged in Budameru flood water on Saturday.

As part of Citizen Outreach Programme, the MLA along with Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and local Corporator Janareddy visited the Devi Nagar and interacted with local people. Vishnu said it is unsafe to live very near to Budameru because it inundates the nearby areas. He said the VMC prepared an action plan to evacuate Budameru-affected people and a retaining wall would be constructed along the Budameru drain.

Later, he met with the local ward secretariat staff and suggested to pay attention on creating awareness on the implementing welfare schemes and Covid vaccination. He said the state government recently introduced the Citizen Outreach Programme to create awareness among the people on welfare schemes.