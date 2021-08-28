Business partners murdered Rahul over financial disputes: CP B Srinivasulu

Vijayawada: Businessman Karanam Rahul was murdered due to financial disputes between the business partners, said the Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu. He said the police arrested 7 persons in the murder case that took place on August 18 in Moghalrajpuram. The Commissioner said the City Task Force police successfully arrested the accused in 10 days and they were produced in the court and sent to remand.

Business partner Vijay Kumar, Nalluru Ravikanth, K Koteswara Rao, Gandhi babu alias Gandhi, Kilari Ananta Satyanarayana and Shaik Mahaboob were arrested.

It may be noted that Karanam Rahul was murdered on August 18 and his body was found one day later in a car. Rahul was the MD of the Zixin LPG Cylinders company while VijayKumar and Swamy Kiran were acting as the directors of the company.

Vijayawada Commissioner of police B Srinivasulu addressing media conference on Friday said Karanam Rahul started cylinder manufacturing industry along with Korada Vijay Kumar of Vijayawada in 2015. Vijay Kumar has 30 per cent share, Rahul had 40 per cent, another partner Bobba Swamy Kiran has share of 10 percent and two others have 20 per cent share.

Vijay Kumar contested the 2019 Assembly elections as an independent candidate from Vijayawada West Assembly constituency and was defeated. He spent heavily in the elections. He mortgaged his property documents for the partnership firm in G Konduru mandal. Later, he asked Rahul several times to give back the property documents to meet his monetary needs.

Later, he several times asked Rahul to give back the property documents to meet his monetary needs. But, Rahul did not respond to the requests of Vijay Kumar.

Korada Vijaya Kumar's chit fund business partner Chagarla Gayatri gave Rs 6 crore to Rahul for the PG medicine seat for her daughter. She was also nursing a grudge against Rahul for not repaying her Rs 6 crore money as her daughter did not get the medical seat. Both Korada and Gayatri colluded to murder Rahul and took the help of Koganti Satyam, said the Commissioner of Police.

He said Vijaya Kumar is the main accused and Koganti Satyam is the second accused. Vijay Kumar and Gayatri took the help of Koganti Satyam, who was accused in some other criminal cases.

Koganti Satyam was arrested at Bengaluru airport and brought to Vijayawada recently. He was sent to judicial remand in Machilipatnam.

On August 18, Vijay Kumar asked Rahul to meet him to discuss the business affairs. Unaware of the motive of Vijay Kumar, Rahul came to Moghalrajpuram and met him. As per the plan, Vijay Kumar with two other accused brutally murdered Rahul with a charger wire in a car.

The body was found in a car on August 19. Task Force police conducted the probe and nabbed 7 accused. Rahul was the native of Ongole and pursued higher education in Canada. Later, he came to Vijayawada and started business in 2015.

Police arrested the main accused and business partner Vijay Kumar, Nalluru Ravikanth, K Koteswara Rao, Gandhi Babu alias Gandhi, Kilari Ananta Satyanarayana and Shaik Mahaboob and produced in the court.