C Ramachandra Yadav gets‘Champion of Change’ Award

Vijayawada: President of Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana party Bode Ramachandra Yadav received Champion of Change Award for his social service activities from Karnataka Governor Tawarchand Gehlot at Bengaluru on Tuesday. He is the lone receiver of the award from the two Telugu states.



Ramachandra Yadav recently started the political party Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana party and is contesting the elections in Telangana.

Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, Padmavibhushan Dr Veerabhadra Hegde, Padmasri Tulasi Gowda, Padmasri Mangamma, actor Upendra, member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya were among other recipients of the award.