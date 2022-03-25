Cabinet die is cast

Vijayawada: With the state Assembly adjourned sine die, all eyes are now on the impending reconstitution of the state cabinet.

It is learnt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy may go in for the reconstitution of the cabinet well ahead of the completion of three years of YSRCP government in power. It is being felt that new team members would be inducted during the second half of April, may be soon after Ramanavami.

It may be mentioned here that the Chief Minister soon after coming to power announced that he would replace 50 per cent of the cabinet after completion of two-and-a-half years and those dropped would be drafted for party work. Though the exercise had begun sometime back, due to Covid-19 first and second wave, it got delayed.

The Chief Minister has already assessed the performance of the ministers and is said to have prepared a tentative list of who should be dropped. Though the names are kept as top secret, it is understood that soon the chief minister would host a sort of farewell dinner for those who are likely to be replaced.

He would once again stress on the need to reach out to people through door-to-door programmes and will remind them that it is the responsibility of all MLAs to go to public. Recently at the YSRCP Legislature Party meeting, he asked the MLAs to play an active role in visiting villages and honouring the village volunteers from Ugadi for their exemplary services.

The MLAs were asked to visit at least 3 to 4 villages every day. From May, each MLA should tour 10 village/ ward secretariats and visit every household enquiring about their welfare, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the performance of MLAs will be taken into consideration and it is their responsibility to take good initiatives from the government to the people.