Call to make Vijayawada free of single use plastic

Vijayawada: Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has stressed on the need to make Vijayawada free of single use plastic and garbage.

He said under the Swachh Bharat mission, the VMC is conducting various programmes to create awareness to keep city clean. The VMC Commissioner participated in a rally organised near Punnami ghat on Saturday to mark the Indian Swachhata League which is being conducted in various cities across the country.

Rallies and other programmes were organised to create awareness on the Swachh Bharat mission and to make urban areas free from garbage. Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar said the civic body is conducting various programmes from September 17 to October 2 as part of the Swatch Amrit Mahotsav.

He called upon the youth to take active part in the Swachh Bharat mission. He reminded that Vijayawada ranked third in the country in Swachh Survekshan mission and stressed on the need to retain the position or to reach the top position.

He urged people to use jute, cotton and paper bags and avoid single use plastic bags. NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation conducted the Indian Swatcchata League to create awareness on Swachch Bharat mission.

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said that following collective efforts from the VMC officials, staff, youth and people, the corporation organised Swacchata League rally at two places near Punnami ghat and Varadhi on Saturday. She has appealed to the people to create awareness on banning single use plastic and to make Vijayawada garbage free city.

The officials have distributed prizes to the children who participated in various competitions. The VMC conducted wall painting, essay writing, quiz and other competitions for children and presented certificates and prizes on Saturday.