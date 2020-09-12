Case against Dr Gangadhar: Documents handed over to members of LSA

Vijayawada: The members of the Legal Services Authority (LSA) called on D Sake Sailajanth, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, here on Saturday following the instructions of the Division Bench of the High Court. It may be recalled that the PCC president wrote a letter to Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari about the criminal case filed against PCC vice-president Dr Gangadhar after he stated in an interview to a TV channel that there was no protection to the medical professionals at the time of pandemic.



The Congress leaders handed over the necessary material sought by the LSA members regarding the criminal case. The PCC chief thanked the LSA members for reacting immediately in the larger interest of justice.

Later, addressing newsmen, Dr Sailajanath said that the Congress party would always take the side of people. "As a medical professional, Dr Gangadhar spoke about the facts and problems the medical personnel were facing due to spread of coronavirus," he said.

The PCC president alleged that the Jagan administration had been trying to suppress the voice of people who talk against it. The Congress would launch an agitation if this trend is continued, he warned. He recalled that even house surgeons and junior doctors raised their voice of protest when there were no minimal facilities for them.