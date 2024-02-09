Centenary celebrations of Gunadala Mary Matha commenced in Vijayawada

The Gunadala Mary Matha centenary celebrations, a significant Christian spiritual shrine in Vijayawada, will commenced with fervor. A large number of devotees from different parts of the country will gather for the celebrations, which will take place on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of this month. The shrine has made arrangements to ensure the convenience of the devotees.

The festivities will commence with the first mass of Divine Sacrifice Puja at the Bishop Grassy School premises located at the foot of the hill. The shrine's Gurus, in collaboration with officials from various government departments, are working together to ensure a smooth conduction. Devotees come in large numbers to visit Mother Mary and seek blessings from the Gurus who offer special prayers.



In order to facilitate the festival, the railway department has arranged for one minute halting of several trains at Ramavarappadu railway station for three days starting today. The Puri-Tirupati (17479) and Bilaspur-Tirupati (17481) express trains arrive at Ramavarappadu at 12.04 pm and depart at 12.05 pm. Similarly, the Tirupati-Puri (17480) and Tirupati-Bilaspur (17482) trains reach Ramavarappadu at 6.44 pm and depart at 6.45 pm.