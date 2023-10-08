Central Bank of India 5-Km Run today

Live
Highlights
Vijayawada: The Central Bank of India Vijayawada Region will organise a 5 Km marathon/walkathon with all the staff members at 7 am on Sunday.
The marathon will start at Meesala Raja Rao Bridge and pass through Seetannapeta, Madhuranagar Junction and BRTS Road, said the regional Head SS Murthy.
In a press release on Saturday, he said Central Bank of India is one of the oldest nationalised banks serving the nation for the last 113 years having PAN India presence with more than 4,500 branches, 90 regions and a business of Rs 6 lakh crore.
Vijayawada is one of the regions catering to NTR, Krishna, West Godavari and Eluru districts with 38 branches, he added.
