'Chalo Assembly' on March 20 to protest over GO No 1

Muppalla Subbarao, the convener of United Platform Against GO-1 and Andhra Pradesh State president of Civil Rights Association, has criticised that the government is implementing an unannounced emergency in the name of GO-1.





He alleged that this GO is being misused to suppress Opposition parties, public associations and student and teachers' unions in the State from holding any agitations and from raising their voices against the government. He said many agitations have already been made under the auspices of the United Forum to cancel GO-1. In continuation of the agitation, 'Chalo Assembly' will be organised on March 20, he informed.





Addressing a press conference at Rajahmundry Press Club on Friday, Subbarao said that the State government is implementing GO -1 in the style of British rule and alleged that the government brought this GO with the conspiracy to impose a permanent ban on political parties from organising any movement. It is atrocious to impose many restrictions and regulations to approve permission for organising any programme, he criticised.





Muppalla said that the National Police Commission has sought the opinion of 17 States on this GO-1 and also decided to make changes in police and other laws. He called everyone to participate in the ongoing movement against the GO-1. Leaders of various parties Reddy Mani, V Kondalarao, Sappa Ramana, Krambabu, Nalla Ramarao and others were present at the press meet.



