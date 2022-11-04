Chandrababu Naidu condemns Ayyanna's arrest

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday condemned the arrests of former minister and BC leader Ch Ayyannapatrudu and his son, Rajesh, and termed the manner in which the arrests were made unprecedented.

Citing the storming of Ayyannapatrudu's house by the police who scaled the compound walls and broke open the doors to arrest them, Naidu questioned the 'terrorising tactics' adopted by the government to oppress the BC leaders in the State. The only reason for this ill-treatment was the former minister had been questioning the alleged loot by ruling party leaders in Visakhapatnam. Instead of answering the questions, the government was turning vindictive against the questioning voices in the state. Not only numerous cases had been filed against the former minister but also against his family members on one pretext or the other, he said.

Whenever the state government felt uncomfortable, it was unleashing its police force against the people in various ways, Naidu alleged. "Foisting false cases, midnight arrests and detentions, using of third degree methods against the people and demolition of personal property have all become common under Jagan Mohan Reddy's misrule. The Chief Minister has been targeting strong leaders of the Opposition who refused to switch sides to coerce them into submission," Naidu added.

Demanding their immediate release, Naidu said North Andhra People would not tolerate Jagan's highhandedness much longer and would teach a lesson to him soon.