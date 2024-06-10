Chief Secretary oversees swearing-in ceremony arrangements

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Sunday issued instructions to the officials to make all arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister near Medha IT Towers at Kesarapalli village in Gannavaram on June 12.

The CS along with State DGP Harish Kumar Gupta visited Kesarapalli village and inspected the arrangements being made for the oath-taking ceremony in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of other States will take part.

He suggested the officials to make proper arrangements, including levelling the land at the venue for the visit of the VIPs.

He inspected barricading and other arrangements. He instructed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the venue and install LED screens for watching the oath-taking ceremony of Naidu, who will take charge for the fourth time as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Later, Neerabh Kumar inspected the parking facility arranged for the VIPs, MLAs, ministers and others. He inspected the parking places near the petrol bunk on the national highway in Gannavaram, NTR Veterinary College, Elite Vistas and other places. He suggested the officials to form approach roads from the parking places to the oath-taking dais.

He said that beautification should be made on both sides of the approach roads leading to the venue.

Special officer for the swearing-in ceremony PS Pradyumna, Babu A, Veera Pandiyan, Agriculture commissioner Hari Kiran, Krishna district collector DK Balaji, Krishna district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and other officials accompanied the Chief Secretary.