CM and Dy CM to address collectors’ conference today

Vijayawada: In his efforts to put developmental activities on fast track, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has convened a conference with district collectors on Monday. Principal Secretary to government Peeyush Kumar will give a powerpoint presentation on Vision Andhra @ 2047. It would be addressed by Chief Secretary Neerabhkumar Prasad, Minister for Revenue A Satyaprasad, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will explain the details of vision 2047.
During the morning session, the conference will discuss the primary sector, including agriculture, marketing and cooperation, animal husbandry, horticulture, aqua, fisheries and forestry followed by discussion on natural resources, including mining and water resources.
Later discussions will be held on secondary sector and infrastructure, including industries, handlooms and textiles, infrastructure and investments and energy.
Post lunch, discussion on human resources including school education, higher education and technical education, employment and skill development would be taken up
This would be followed by a session on social welfare, including tribal welfare, BC Welfare, EWS, Minority welfare, women and child welfare and civil supplies and health and seasonal conditions. After tea break, the session will be held on urban and rural development, including housing, service sector including tourism, youth and sports, ITE&C. Later the sessions will be on Revenue and excise and Law and order.