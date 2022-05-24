CM in Davos to hold YSRCP meet, flays Lokesh

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday ridiculed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for going all the way to Davos to hold 'YSRCP politburo meeting' there but not to seek investments.

"In the first 24 hours, Jagan Reddy met only one industrialist who was Adani. Davos visuals show only the Chief Minister, his Ministers and MPs at the AP pavilion. It looked more like the YSRCP politburo meeting. Not like a State event at Davos Economic Forum," Lokesh mocked the Chief Minister. Lokesh visited Vijayawada to appear before a local court in a Covid violation case. Addressing a press conference after coming out of the court, the TDP MLC said over 12 false cases were filed against him so far and over six cases were filed against Chandrababu Naidu. "I am appearing before the court because I didn't commit any wrong. Jagan Reddy was avoiding CBI court for over 12 years because he committed unpardonable wrongs," he said. Lokesh described the Chief Minister's Davos trip as a 'family outing' in a private jet, spending over Rs 8 crore of public funds. Jagan Reddy would not need to go to Davos if he wanted to meet Adani. They could meet in Delhi or at Tadepalli as well. The Chief Minister and his Ministers displayed their narrow minds by wearing blue suits at Davos contrary to the usual black suits worn by dignitaries at such meets.

Nara Lokesh accused YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy of offering a bribe of Rs 2 crore and two acres land to the wife of Veedhi Subramanyam, who was "murdered" and dumped at his home by an MLC of the ruling party.

Lokesh condemned the YSRCP MLA for making all out efforts to save his party's 'killer MLC' in the car driver murder.