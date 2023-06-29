CM Jagan inspired by Dr Ambedkar to improve education: Min Nagarjuna

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought revolutionary changes in the education sector in the State, under the influence of Dr BR Ambedkar, who emphasised on the importance of education to the common people in the country.

The Ministers participated in the district-level programme to release Amma Vodi benefits to the mothers of students at Spandana Hall in Ongole on Wednesday.

Speaking at the programme, district in-charge Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that the Chief Minister brought Amma Vodi scheme for future generations. He said in the past students would drop out of schools and colleges due to financial constraints, but the Chief Minister wanted them to continue education, hence introduced Amma Vodi scheme. He said the money received under the scheme can be utilised for their essential needs. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister, who is spending about Rs 95,000 crore on education in the country, and his name will be written in golden letters in history, Minister Nagarjuna stated.

Minister Suresh said that he is feeling lucky to participate in the programme where Amma Vodi benefits were released. He said the State government is commendable to continue education-related programmes even during corona pandemic. He said the government is spending about Rs 26,000 crore on Amma Vodi alone. The government is giving the opportunity to students to register their details between June-July and December-January, two times a year, for this scheme. Chief Minister Jagan personally inspecting the quality of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits proves his importance to education, he added.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar informed that they are depositing Rs 305.49 crore in the accounts of 2,03,663 mothers in the district under Amma Vodi. He said this money will be helpful to mothers, who are striving hard to send their children to schools. He advised the parents to treat both their sons and daughters alike and advised students to make use of Margadarsini programme to clear their doubts about further studies after Class X and Intermediate.

Madiga Corporation chairman Kommuri Kanakarao, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, DEO P Ramesh, ZPEO Sama Subbarao, Dy EO Anita Rose Rani and others participated in the programme.