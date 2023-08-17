Live
- Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 17 August, 2023
- Rangareddy: Three held for two kgs of ganja confiscation
- Illegal car bike racing event raises environmental concerns
- Hyderabad: Cuffs on four for rowdy-sheeter’s murder
- Thyagaraja music fest from Aug 18 to 22
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu NGO promotes vulture conservation using art
- CM Jagan invited for Gurukul Trust School stone-laying function
- Lokesh yatra to enter erstwhile Krishna on Aug 19
- Centre gives nod for Guntur–Bibinagar doubling project
- Thiruvananthapuram: Woman begins protest before Kerala Secretariat
Just In
CM Jagan to inaugurate 125 ft Ambedkar statue on Nov 26
Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Audimulapu Suresh inspects the construction works
VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Audimulapu Suresh inspected the ongoing construction works of the Dr BR Amdedkar 125 feet statue and Smrithi Vanam works at the PWD Grounds here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister formally announced that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the statue on the Constitution Day on November 26. He further said that the State government was establishing this statue along with the Smrithi Vanam by spending around Rs 400 crore.
He further informed that the construction works of the project were almost completed and remaining painting works will be completed soon.
He said that around 500 men were working hard day and night to complete the mega project.
The Smriti Vanam will come up with a mini theatre, library, museum and other halls. The Minister further said that they were sprucing up the project with all necessary facilities to enthrall the tourists across the country.
Later, Minister Suresh instructed all the officials concerned to expedite the leftover works such as lighting, granite, pathway, water fountain, vehicle parking and greenery works.
Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, APIIC chief engineer Narasimarao, zonal manager Sithara, KPC project director P Vasudevarao and others accompanied the Minister.