CM Jagan to inaugurate 125 ft Ambedkar statue on Nov 26

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Audimulapu Suresh inspected the ongoing construction works of the Dr BR Amdedkar 125 feet statue and Smrithi Vanam works at the PWD Grounds here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister formally announced that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the statue on the Constitution Day on November 26. He further said that the State government was establishing this statue along with the Smrithi Vanam by spending around Rs 400 crore.

He further informed that the construction works of the project were almost completed and remaining painting works will be completed soon.

He said that around 500 men were working hard day and night to complete the mega project.

The Smriti Vanam will come up with a mini theatre, library, museum and other halls. The Minister further said that they were sprucing up the project with all necessary facilities to enthrall the tourists across the country.

Later, Minister Suresh instructed all the officials concerned to expedite the leftover works such as lighting, granite, pathway, water fountain, vehicle parking and greenery works.

Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, APIIC chief engineer Narasimarao, zonal manager Sithara, KPC project director P Vasudevarao and others accompanied the Minister.