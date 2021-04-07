CM Jagan will convey sweet message to employees on PRC: Minister Velampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas has said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would give a good message to the state government employees on the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission report.

Velampalli along with MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the statue of Tangirala Veera Raghaviah, who donated the site for construction of APNGOs office in Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday.

Later, speaking to the government employees at the APNGOs home, Velampalli Srinivas said in spite of the financial constraints being faced by the State government, the Chief Minister would give sweet message to the employees on implementation of the PRC report.

He said the PRC has submitted its report to the State government and the CM has appointed a committee for the implementation of the recommendations made by the Commission. He praised the generosity of Tangirala Veera Raghavaiah for donating the land for construction of APNGOs office in Gandhi Nagar, Vijayawada. He complimented the APNGOs association leaders for installing the statue of Tangirala in the office. He said Chief Minister is ready to address the problems of the employees working in the State.

MLA Vishnu said the CM prefers to directly interact with the employees on their problems without the mediators. He said the State government employees play important role in implementation of the government schemes and welfare programmes. He recalled that the APNGOs Association participated in the struggle for United Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation.

APNGOs Association western Krishna president A Vidya Sagar thanked the association members for donating funds for construction of the office.

Dr Srilatha, granddaughter of Tangirala Veera Raghaviah and grandson Dr Nori Sridhar were felicitated on the occasion.

APNGOs Association State president N Chandrasekhar Reddy, secretary Bandi Srinivasulu, association leaders Md Iqbal, Ch Sriram, P Ramesh, M Rajubabu, J Swamy and others participated in the event.