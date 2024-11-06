CM Naidu to inaugurate power sub-stations tomorrow

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate five sub-stations and will lay foundation for 14 sub-stations and lines worth Rs 5,407 crore across the state on November 7.

In this context, special chief secretary, energy and CMD APTransco K Vijayanand visited the venue of Chief Minister’s programme at 400/220 kv Gas Insulated Sub-stations (GIS) at Thallayapalem under CRDA and issued necessary instructions to the officials and discussed arrangements with APGenco MD K V N Chakradhar Babu, joint managing director Kirthi Chekuri, CMDs of discoms Pattansetti Ravi, I Prudhvi Tej, K Santosha Rao, APTransco grid director A K V Bhaskar.

As part of strengthening the overall power network for 24×7 quality power, Transco is going to establish power transmission infrastructure with sub-stations and connected power lines with a total projects cost of Rs 5,407 crore with different capacities in various locations covering the districts of NTR, Guntur, Chittoor, Nandyal, Sri Sathyasai, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Krishna, Prakasam, Tirupati and Kadapa, said Vijayanand.

The special chief secretary further said that minister for energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar is reviewing the arrangements of the Chief Minister’s inauguration programme.