CM Naidu vows to protect Telugu language

Telugu language, nara Chandrababu Naidu, mother tongue, Vijayawada: One should learn Telugu language for living skills and English language for salary, observed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He said that acquiring knowledge is possible only through learning in mother tongue. He stressed the need for protecting Telugu.

Participating as chief guest at the Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam organised at Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here on Thursday evening, the Chief Minister said that Telugu language stands as fourth largest speaking language in India and 11th largest in USA. He said former chief minister NT Rama Rao brought recognition to Telugu people as earlier they are considered as Madrasis.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government will protect Telugu language. He said that AP will be developed as number one state in the country and Amaravati capital will be developed in such a way that Telugu people can proudly claim Amaravati as their capital. He said the state government will protect the interests of Telugu pundits by studying the inconvenience caused by GO No: 77 to Telugu pundits.

The Chief Minister said that the AP government will sign an MoU with Indian Council of Cultural Relations for mutual exchange of artistes at international level. He said steps will be taken to set up National school of Drama and Sangeet Nataka Academy in AP.

Likewise, Kuchipudi ance will be promoted. Stating that language will bring recognition, the Chief Minister said that the government will protect the Telugu language.





Earlier, addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan spoke of the efforts of Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy for usage of Telugu language. He said Rama Murthy, though an English teacher, strived hard for developing script for Savara language and spread of Telugu language. He said people should respect those who are speaking Telugu. He requested Chief Minister to consider the plea of Telugu pundits to abolish GO NO 77 which is depriving opportunities to them.



Minister for tourism Kandula Durgesh welcomed the gathering. Later, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister presented awards to those who strived hard for the development of Telugu language and arts.