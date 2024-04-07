Live
- Political legacy & local dynamics dominate Amreli LS seat in Gujarat
- Elections in UP are unusually quiet this time
- BJP fighting LS polls focussing ‘Modi Guarantee’: Union minister Pratima Bhoumik
- Congress Leader Alleges Modi-Shah Plan To Amend Article 371 After Kharge's Remark Flub
- Water crisis looms large over Agra as summer heat intensifies
- Over $172 million in funding raised by 30 Indian startups last week
- LS polls: Delhi to witness extra police deployment at 13,500 polling stations
- Drunken driving violations spike by 22 pc in Delhi during Q1 of 2024
- Anantapur: ‘Elect Babu for jobs’
- Ugadi Mahotsavam begins at Srisailam temple
Singarayakonda: CM to address ‘Memantha Siddham’ public meeting at Konakanamitla today
Singarayakonda (prakasam district) : The ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus campaign of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entered Prakasam district at Ulavapadu cross roads in Kondapi Assembly constituency on Saturday.
The YSRCP Ongole MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Kondapi MLA candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh and other local leaders welcomed the Chief Minister into the Prakasam district, with much fanfare.
Jagan Mohan Reddy’s road show continued in the district through Oguru, Kandukur, Ponnaluru and Venkupalem into the night camp at Juvvigunta cross roads.
On Sunday, the Chief Minister’s road show will start at Juvvigunta cross roads and proceed to Chinnarikatla in Kanigiri Assembly constituency via Pedda Alavalapadu, Kanigiri and Nandanamarella for the lunch break. After lunch, the bus yatra would continue through Chereddy Palli, Muchintala and proceed to Konakanamitla Junction. After the Memantha Siddham public meeting at Konakanamitla Junction, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s road show will continue to the night camp at Venkatachalam Palli of Darsi Assembly constituency through Salakanuthala cross roads, Podili, Kunchepalli, Rajampalli, Darsi and Chalivendram villages.