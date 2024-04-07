  • Menu
Singarayakonda: CM to address ‘Memantha Siddham’ public meeting at Konakanamitla today

YSRCP Ongole MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Kondapi MLA candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a road show towards the night camp at Juvvigunta on Saturday

The ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus campaign of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entered Prakasam district at Ulavapadu cross roads in Kondapi Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Singarayakonda (prakasam district) : The ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus campaign of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entered Prakasam district at Ulavapadu cross roads in Kondapi Assembly constituency on Saturday.

The YSRCP Ongole MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Kondapi MLA candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh and other local leaders welcomed the Chief Minister into the Prakasam district, with much fanfare.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s road show continued in the district through Oguru, Kandukur, Ponnaluru and Venkupalem into the night camp at Juvvigunta cross roads.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister’s road show will start at Juvvigunta cross roads and proceed to Chinnarikatla in Kanigiri Assembly constituency via Pedda Alavalapadu, Kanigiri and Nandanamarella for the lunch break. After lunch, the bus yatra would continue through Chereddy Palli, Muchintala and proceed to Konakanamitla Junction. After the Memantha Siddham public meeting at Konakanamitla Junction, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s road show will continue to the night camp at Venkatachalam Palli of Darsi Assembly constituency through Salakanuthala cross roads, Podili, Kunchepalli, Rajampalli, Darsi and Chalivendram villages.

