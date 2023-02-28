CM to credit `1,090.76 cr to 51.12 lakh farmers

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit Rs 1,090.76 crore into the accounts of farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan programme to benefit 51.12 lakh farmers in a programme to be held at Tenali on February 28, Tuesday.

It may be noted that the state government has been providing financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per annum to each farmer for the past three years under YSR Rythu Bharosa and now distributing the third isntalment.

The state government extended financial assistance of Rs 7,06.09 crore to farmers under Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan scheme for the past three-and-a-half years. The state government has been providing financial assistance of Rs 13,500 for each farmers including Rs 7,500 before kharif season, Rs 4,000 during the end of kharif harvesting time and rabi season and Rs 2,000 during February.

In addition, the state government provided Rs 3,000 crore under crop price stabilisation fund. Besides, the government came to the rescue of farmers by sanctioning input subsidy to farmers. It also provided total input subsidy of Rs 1,911.78 crore so far, including Rs 76 crore to be credited on Tuesday in the past three-and-a-half years.