CM, Union Minister to launch Urjaveer training programme today

Vijayawada: As part of its efforts towards enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability, the Andhra Pradesh State government in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a JV under PSUs of Government of India, is going to launch Urjaveer programme that aims to empower individuals across the State to promote and sell energy-efficient appliances, contributing to both energy and environmental conservation along with economic development.

The Urjaveer programme will be launched on Saturday at Poranki in Krishna district. As part of the Urjaveer, private electricians will be trained on energy efficiency in electrical appliances.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take part in the meeting as the chief guest while Union Minister of Energy Manohar Lal Khattar will attend as the special guest. On the occasion, the National Efficient Cooking Programme and PMAY Housing Programme will also be launched.

Disclosing the details of Urjaveer on Friday, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and APTRANSCO CMD K Vijayanand said under the Urjaveer initiative, local electricians will be trained and transformed as Urjaveers in the State.

The government has decided to utilise 1,12,000 private registered electricians under the Urjaveer scheme for facilitating energy efficient appliances to general public.

The programme is designed to create a network of Urjaveer-individuals trained and registered to promote six types of energy-efficient appliances, including 6W LED bulbs, 20W LED tubelights, 30W BLDC ceiling fans, 5-Star rated air conditioners, induction cooking stoves, and 10W LED inverter bulbs” Special CS said.

He said that the trained Urjaveers will not only promote energy-efficient appliances but also educate the public on their benefits, helping to increase awareness and drive the adoption of energy-saving technologies. Additionally, Urjaveers can earn success fees for every appliance sold through the eeslmart.in portal.

“The Urjaveer programme is a pivotal step towards promoting energy efficiency at the grassroots level, creating a network of individuals dedicated to making energy conservation a way of life,” Vijayanand said.

Further, EESL would also collaborate with AP for implementation of the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP) in Andhra Pradesh, under the Women Development & Child Welfare Department. Also, EESL would collaborate with Andhra Pradesh government for energy-efficient solutions under PMAY.

The Andhra Pradesh State Housing Company Limited (APSHCL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to provide energy-efficient solutions under the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY).