CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates Home for Sick, Destitute

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated its new Home for Sick and Dying Destitute, at the Missionaries of Charity Nirmal Hriday Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The CM, along with his wife Bharati, visited the charity organisation and interacted with the orphans, specially-abled children and old people at Nirmal Hriday Bhavan.