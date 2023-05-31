  • Menu
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates Home for Sick, Destitute

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating Home for Sick and Dying Destitute at the Missionaries of Charity Nirmal Hriday Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating Home for Sick and Dying Destitute at the Missionaries of Charity Nirmal Hriday Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated its new Home for Sick and Dying Destitute, at the Missionaries of Charity Nirmal Hriday Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated its new Home for Sick and Dying Destitute, at the Missionaries of Charity Nirmal Hriday Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The CM, along with his wife Bharati, visited the charity organisation and interacted with the orphans, specially-abled children and old people at Nirmal Hriday Bhavan.

