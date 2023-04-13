CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to host Iftar in Vijayawada on April 17

Vijayawada(NTR district): The State government is going to host the annual Iftar for the Muslim community at Labour Colony Stadium at Vidyadharapuram here on April 17. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating in the State-level Iftar, informed Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare Amzad Basha.

He inspected the stadium in Vijayawada city on Wednesday along with MLC Md Ruhulla, Vijayawada West MLA V Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, district Collector S Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Amzad Basha invited the Muslim minorities to be part of the Iftar and added that the government is expecting around 10,000 to 15,000 people to attend. He directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the Iftar feast.

Kapu Corporation Chairman Adapa Seshu and others accompanied the Minister.