Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Collector Md Imtiaz creates awareness on masks

Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz creating awareness about wearing mask in Vijayawada
x

Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz creating awareness about wearing mask in Vijayawada 

Highlights

Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz on Sunday visited some shopping malls, cinema theatres and other places and created awareness among people on the importance of wearing Covid masks.

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz on Sunday visited some shopping malls, cinema theatres and other places and created awareness among people on the importance of wearing Covid masks.

The Collector expressed apprehension over the gross negligence of youth, who were seen in the shopping malls, cinema halls and other public places without wearing masks. He said the second wave of Covid is very severe and dangerous and warned them that there is risk to their lives and their family members if they were infected with Covid.

The collector told the youth that their parents would suffer if they carry Corona to their homes without wearing masks. He asked the youth to shun negligence and wear masks in public places. Imtiaz asked them to come out of homes if there is only necessity and otherwise better stay at the homes. He said the orders already were issued to collect penalty of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 for not wearing masks in the public places.

Tahsildar Vennela Srinivas and the police accompanied the collector. The collector made surprise visit in some parts of the city in view of the increasing Covid cases in the city and district during the last three weeks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X