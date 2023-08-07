Common devotees allowed free sparsa darshan in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): The authorities of Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam, in a press release on Sunday, stated that they are making elaborate arrangements for the common devotees coming from various states across the country. The common devotees are allowed free Mahamangala Harati, Lord Sparsa darshanam four days in a week, specified arjitha seva to the white rationcard holders once in a month and battery-operated vehicles to the devotees are facilitated.

The devotees of free queue lines would be allowed to have the darshanam since early in the morning from the starting of Mahamangala Harati. The same process is also repeated in the evening. On everyday around 3,000 devotees would have free darshan of Lord and Goddess. Earlier, it was very hard for the common devotees to get the tickets of Mahamangala Harati as most of the devotees having recommendation letters were allowed for the same.

Sparsa darshanam will be allowed after 7 am after completion of Suprabhata seva and Mahamangala Harati. The common devotees have to wait in the queue lines for lengthy hours. The temple authorities have stopped selling of Suprabatham and Mahamangala Harati tickets with an aim to facilitate free darshanam of common devotees. With the initiatives taken by the temple authorities, the common devotees are allowed without entertaining recommendation letters.

Another initiative taken by the temple was the common devotees are also allowed free sparsa darshanam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy. The sparsha darshan for devotees are allowed four days, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, in a week. It is estimated that 2,500 devotees would be provided sparsa darshanam. The temple has also facilitated the sale of arjitha seva tickets online. Apart from these, free mass sevas, Udayastamana seva-Pradoshakala seva are also provided.

The authorities have stated that since August 29 last year around 52 devotees at Udayastamana Seva and 328 devotees at Pradosakala Seva have participated. With this the temple has generated a revenue of Rs 1.34 crore. The authorities have stated that the state government, endowments department and temple authorities are making efforts to provide hassle-free facilities for common devotees.