Congress describes Andhra Pradesh Budget as debt-ridden

Vijayawada: The Rs 2.30 lakh crore Budget of Andhra Pradesh for 2021-22 is nothing but full of debts, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr S Sailajanath. "The budget offers nothing to the people," he added.

The PCC chief said in a statement here on Thursday that there was no allocation to any welfare programmes except Navaratna allocations.

Referring to the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for Covid-19, he said that it needs at least Rs 1,600 crore for purchase of vaccine alone and what about the oxygen, medicines, hospital management expenses and others.

He expressed concern over the lesser allocation to the Agriculture sector year after year. This year Rs 6,800 crore was earmarked in the Budget for agriculture. However, it required Rs 1,500 crore for payment of arrears. The PCC chief said that only Rs 200 crore has been allotted for the victims of AgriGold scam. In fact, it requires Rs 4,000 crore to pay to the AgriGold victims. "When would their problem be solved?" he wondered.

Though there was heavy allocation to the health and education sectors, the actual allocation might differ, he said.

The present Budget is Rs 5,000 crore more than the previous Budget but most of the amount would go for repayment of debts.

If the revenue is in comfortable position, why the State government was inclined to sell the government land and properties, he wondered. "The Budget was simple juggling of figures," he opined.

He demanded allocation of funds for the frontline warriors who are fighting the Covid19. The journalists should also be included in the frontline warriors, he added.