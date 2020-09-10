Coronavirus cases spread to interior areas in Krishna

Vijayawada: Covid-19 positive total cases reached 20,000 mark and the active cases (presently undergoing treatment in hospitals) 3051 by Thursday in Krishna district. A total of 545 new cases reported during the last 24 hours and the total deaths in the district mounted to 330 due to Covid-19. Corona cases are reported even in the interior rural areas, which are far away from the towns and cities. On the other hand, the district administration has made arrangements in both urban and rural areas for the Covid tests.



More than 100 cases were reported in Reddygudem, Musunuru, Gampalagudem, Unguturumandals, which are mostly located in the rural areas. Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz on Thursday alerted the district officials over 100 cases reported in the four mandals under Nuzvid revenue division. More than 40 cases were reported in Ramanakkapeta village of Musunurumandal in one day and it shows how Covid deeply spreading in the rural areas of the district.

Heconvened videoconference with the officials on Thursday as 545 cases reported during the last 24 hours and asked the officials to take measures to strictly implement Covid guidelines in the containment zones and other areas of the district.

Interestingly, 21 Covid cases were reported in Gamapalagudemmandal. The collector particularly mentioned the Musunuru and Gampalagudemmandals and asked the officials to be on high alert and take precautions to check the spread of Coronavirus. He suggested the officials to ensure that all people wear masks in the public places and follow other Covid guidelines like maintaining physical distance.

Corona positive cases started in Krishna district with only six in March and gradually increased to 19,959 by September 10. The number of cases increased to 1437 in June, 4974 in July and 9393 by the end of August. By September 10, the cases rose to 19,959.

The deaths too gradually increased in the district and reached 330 by Thursday. Initially one death was registered in March and risen to 115 in August. By September 10, the deaths reached 330 with seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Covid testing centres rose to 20 in the district with arrangement of buses to collect the swab and send the results by SMS.