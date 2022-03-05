Counter YSRCP misinformation: Naidu tells party cadres

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged his party's social media activists and coordinators to actively counter the misinformation campaign of the ruling YSRCP. Addressing the iTDP meeting at the party central office at Mangalagiri on Friday, he said the ruling party relied upon falsehoods and half truths to come to power and even in the 2019 elections, it launched a massive misinformation campaign against the then ruling TDP to come to power.

The members of the TDP's IT cell should leave no stone unturned to expose the falsehood of the ruling party, he said. Naidu told his party workers that as people were not earlier exposed to such a vicious campaign, they fell hook line and sinker for the YSRCP and elected Jagan Mohan Reddy with a massive mandate.

He harped on Y S Vivekananda Reddy's murder case to claim that the YSRCP played a mischievous role by floating various theories to shield the culprits in it.

Taking exception to the blackout of the High Court's judgment on Amaravati in a section of the media, Naidu questioned the morals and ethics of such media. He directed his party men to launch a social media blitzkrieg to counter the YSRCP propaganda.

He called upon the iTDP activists not to be afraid of false cases being filed by the YSRCP government. They should be ready to confront the ruling party whenever the elections are announced. All the false cases would be lifted once the TDP came back to power in future, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said the present political conditions were very favourable for the TDP to increase its membership and awareness campaigns. In just three years, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has become thoroughly defamed because of the 'babai murder case' and destruction of Amaravati and Polavaram projects. The NGOs, farmers, construction workers, students, women and unemployed youth were all very unhappy.

The TDP chief said all sections of people were feeling betrayed and cheated by the Chief Minister. A positive campaign by the TDP on public issues would be very effective now.