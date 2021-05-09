‘Covid can be fought, infected need not panic’

Vijaywada: These days getting a bed in any hospital is become a herculean task. Stay home, stay safe and please for our sake and the sake of your family wear mask and maintain social distancing. Protect yourself and prevent getting infected by Covid-19 is the 'Mann Ki Baat' of S K Nazeer, a 52-year-old private employee of Gollapudi village near Vijayawada.



Sharing his experiences with The Hans India, Nazeer explained how he overcame Covid-19. Treatment and support given by the doctors, hospital staff and family members is what is most important in such times says Nazeer.

He said there was a mismatch in what the official figures claim and the ground reality. While official statistics said that there were beds available, he enquired in Covid hospitals in Vijayawada and found that no bed was available. Later, he contacted his cousin in Hyderabad and luckily got a bed in SLG Hospital in Bachupally in Hyderabad and joined for the treatment. The biggest problem in Covid is to get a bed than getting treatment. The failure of the administration on this front was clear and evident though they may not accept it, he felt.

Having come out of hospital after getting cured, Nazeer said that all that he would like to suggest to the affected people is please do not to get panicky.

Another most important suggestion Nazeer has for Covid patients who have insurance policy is to speak to the hospital management and get clarity on the fee collected by the hospital and payment made by the insurance companies for the treatment to avoid confusion.

Follow treatment protocols, stay calm, be self-confident and that will help boost your immunity levels. Take 10 to 12 hours rest and take nutritious food like eggs, milk, liquid supplements, tea morning and evening and take dry fruits and you will be back on your feet faster, he said.