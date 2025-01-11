Live
- SPMVV signs MoU with TACA
- Joint action plan to avoid stampede incidents in future: Anam
- Cold wave continues, light rain, snow forecast in J&K
- Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Exhibition opens to public in Bhubaneswar
- DIG refutes claims of police resource diversion to Kuppam
- New-age agricultural careers: Opportunities in biotechnology and agri-tech
- Three killed in lorry-bus collision in Jadcherla
- New AI method to pick up arthritis, lupus early in patients
- 32 injured devotees return home
- Bhubaneswar: 5 held for brutal murder
Just In
CP presents Chader at Urs celebration
Commissioner of Police S V Rajasekhar Babu visited Hazarat Syed Shah Bukhari Baba Dargah at Kondapalli near here on Friday and participated in the 428th Urs celebrations
Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police S V Rajasekhar Babu visited Hazarat Syed Shah Bukhari Baba Dargah at Kondapalli near here on Friday and participated in the 428th Urs celebrations. He presented a Chader to the Dargah and later prayed there.
Earlier, the Police Commissioner was welcomed by the Urs committee members Altaf Baba. Organiser of Shah Bukhari Baba Nityannadanam felicitated him as per the Islamic tradition.
Later, addressing the gathering, the Rajasekhar Babu said that it had been a tradition for quite a few years to present Chader on behalf of the police department. He said that he was happy to participate in the celebrations which are organised above caste and religions.
He suggested to the police officials to organise special bandobast at the Dargah while presenting sandal to control the crowd.
West Zone ADCP Gunnam Ramakrishna, West ACP Durga Rao, Ibrahimpatnam CI Chandrasekhar and other staff participated.