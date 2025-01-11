CP presents Chader at Urs celebration

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police S V Rajasekhar Babu visited Hazarat Syed Shah Bukhari Baba Dargah at Kondapalli near here on Friday and participated in the 428th Urs celebrations. He presented a Chader to the Dargah and later prayed there.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner was welcomed by the Urs committee members Altaf Baba. Organiser of Shah Bukhari Baba Nityannadanam felicitated him as per the Islamic tradition.

Later, addressing the gathering, the Rajasekhar Babu said that it had been a tradition for quite a few years to present Chader on behalf of the police department. He said that he was happy to participate in the celebrations which are organised above caste and religions.

He suggested to the police officials to organise special bandobast at the Dargah while presenting sandal to control the crowd.

West Zone ADCP Gunnam Ramakrishna, West ACP Durga Rao, Ibrahimpatnam CI Chandrasekhar and other staff participated.