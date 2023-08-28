CPI blames BJP for violence in Manipur

Guntur: CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana criticised that the BJP government at the Centre has failed to restore peace in Manipur though the BJP was in power in Manipur.

He arrived in Guntur city as part of CPI Bus Yatra on Sunday. Addressing a meeting at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here, he alleged that ganja was cultivated in Manipur and BJP leaders at the Centre encouraged violence in Manipur. He criticised that corruption was rampant in the BRS and YSRCP governments and stressed the need to defeat the BJP, BRS and YSRCP in the coming elections. He was surprised how long the accused in the CBI cases will be on bail like Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

CPI State secretary K Rama Krishna criticised that the YSRCP government has failed to develop the State during the last four years and added that the CM is not in a position to mount pressure on the Centre for setting up a steel plant in Kadapa. He said the State government loans have increased to Rs 9 lakh crore.

CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao demanded the Centre to supply domestic gas cylinders at Rs 500, petrol litre at Rs 70, diesel at Rs 60.

CPI leaders J Ajay Kumar, Kota Malyadri, Donepudi Sankar, V Radha Krishna Murthy were present.