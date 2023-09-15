CPI welcomes Pawan’s announcement on alliance with TDP

Vijayawada: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna has welcomed the announcement of the Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan that the JSP and TDP would contest against the YSRCP in the ensuing elections.

In a media statement on Thursday, Ramakrishna also condemned the statement of Pawan Kalyan that he wished that BJP will also join the alliance to fight against the YSRCP in the elections. Ramakrishna said Pawan Kalyan should understand that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested with the support of the BJP. He alleged the hand of Central government in every illegal act and deed of YSRCP government in the state including the huge amounts of debt.

He said the YSRCP-BJP alliance was responsible for privatisation of Vizag steel plant, not getting special category status and not fulfilling of bifurcation assurances.

Ramakrishna said that Pawan Kalyan should understand that YSRCP government has mortgaged the interests of Andhra Pradesh to the Central government. He said CPM national general secretary Seetaram Yechury and the CPI national general secretary D Raja have condemned the arrest of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. He said the CPI will conduct the roundtable meetings in 26 districts of state on September 17 and 18 condemning the arrest of Naidu. He has appealed to the civil society organizations, political parties and other forces to attend the roundtable meetings in the state.