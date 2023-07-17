CPM demands construction of Gunadala flyover

Vijayawada: Demanding the government to construct Gunadala Flyover, the CPM organised a round table meeting with locals and various associations members on Sunday at Gunadala in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, CPM state secretariat member Ch Babu Rao said that the CPM will conduct protests in phased manner demanding the government to construct the flyover.

He said that the bridge construction works have not been undertaken despite laying a foundation stone 14 years ago.

He alleged that so far a single piece of work hasn’t been taken even though five chief ministers and three governments were changed in 14 years.

He alleged that the State government as well as the Central government neglected the bridge construction and added that the YSRCP government also swayed back its assurance of constructing the flyover.

He said that Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu who has been MLA for 9 years ignored the flyover construction.

He urged people to come forward and participate in the protests to mount pressure on the government for construction of the bridge. He further informed that they will organise protest programmes such as submitting memorandums, take up signature campaign and undertaking Maha Dharna and a 24 hour hunger strike seeking commencing the works of the much needed flyover.

Local party functionaries Sk Shakeela, Ajay, Krishnayya, Venkat, Suresh, Prasanna and others were present.