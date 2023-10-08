CPM launches Praja Poru Baata in Vijayawada

Live
Vijayawada: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao on Saturday launched the Praja Poru Baata in Vijayawada highlighting the failures of the State government and the VMC in developing the Vijayawada city.
The Praja Poru Baata will be held from October 7 to 14 covering various parts of the city. CPM State secretariat member Ch Baburao and other leaders were present at the inauguration of Poru Baata near Daba Kotlu Centre in Ajitsingh Nagar.
Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said the CPM leaders and functionaries will meet the people in all divisions of the city and prepare an action plan to launch agitation demanding the government to address the people’s problems.
He said the citizens of Vijayawada are facing hardships due to lack of basic infrastructure facilities. He recalled that Vijayawada city was developed during the rule of Left parties and alleged that the State government and VMC were neglecting the colonies where the poor were residing.