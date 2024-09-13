CREDAI-AP donates Rs 50L to CM Relief Fund

Amaravati: The members of CREDAI Vijayawada, along with members from 20 city chapters of CREDAI Andhra Pradesh, have been distributing food, water, milk, health kits, and biscuit packets to those in need for the past ten days. In addition, CREDAI chapters across Andhra Pradesh have contributed close to Rs 50 lakh in the form of CSR activities and donations, handed over to the district collectors, municipal commissioners, and local representatives of their respective areas.

The members of CREDAI-Andhra Pradesh are deeply moved by the unprecedented rains and floods that have caused devastation in Vijayawada, its surroundings, and other parts of our state.

Alongside Rs 20 lakh donated by the CREDAI Vijayawada Chapter, the members from Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Kurnool, Tirupati, Nellore, Ongole, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and other chapters have also contributed. On behalf of CREDAI Andhra Pradesh, a donation of Rs 50 lakh was presented to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as a mark of solidarity with the flood victims through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Along with this, adding Rs 50 lakh already donated by the individual chapters, CREDAI has contributed a total of Rs 1 crore.

The CREDAI reaffirms full support to the Andhra Pradesh government in serving the community.